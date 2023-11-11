Suara.com – Komika Kemal Palevi was one of the people who watched the Bring Me The Horizon concert, at Beach City International Stadium Ancol, North Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023).

He also told what the atmosphere of the concert was like via Twitter. The man of Arab descent admitted that the event venue was packed with spectators. Some even fainted.

Bring Me The Horizon concertgoers go up to the stage after the concert stops (Twitter)

What’s worse, the medical team had difficulty helping people who fainted because the concert venue was full of spectators.

“I’ve never watched a concert, in the middle of a break. It was so hot. Many people even fainted. And the audience was so crowded, the medic couldn’t get in,” wrote Kemal.

He also told how Bring Me The Horizon personnel went behind the stage one by one.

“Then suddenly BMTH withdrew in the middle of the show, because they said it was for security reasons,” he explained.

Bring Me The Horizon. (Instagram)

Kemal admitted that in the middle of the concert the atmosphere was starting to become less conducive. Even the event location felt shaky.

“The venue was shaking really badly. Especially during the song Can You Feel My Heart, by Shadow Moses. Wow, the shaking from FOH was really scary. And we were all on the 2nd floor again. It really wasn’t safe,” explained Kemal.

This is what made Kemal understand that the promoter suddenly stopped the concert.

“So I understand why this show had to stop. I really couldn’t breathe. Hopefully there will be good news regarding this incident,” continued Kemal Palevi.