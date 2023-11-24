Kelvin Van Der Linde is the second driver made official by the Akkodis-ASP Team for the 2024 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

Last Monday, Toyota announced that José Maria Lopez would be part of the lineup of the French team, which will debut in the LMGT3 class series with two Lexuses from next year.

The South African had the opportunity to try the RC F GT3 Evo in a test session in Barcelona and today confirmation has arrived that he will be part of the crew of the second car.

According to the regulations, a trio with a Gold/Platinum+Silver+Bronze license is required for this category, where the brands’ customer teams are involved, who can still provide their official drivers to support the gentlemen.

Toyota should have put Ritomo Miyata in the car to allow him to better prepare for his move to the Hypercar in the next few years, but the Japanese had too many concurrent commitments in which he must take part, so the French team contacted Van Der Linde, who in 2024 he already has the DTM confirmed on the agenda with the Audi of ABT Sportsline.

“I am proud to announce that Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe and Akkodis-ASP Team will be my new home for the 2024 FIA WEC. Le Mans, here we come!”, commented Van Der Linde.

Photo by: ASP

Kelvin Van Der Linde, Accordion-ASP, Lexus RC F GT3