To enrich the 125 scooter market comes the Versilia, a vehicle with classic, rounded lines that recall those of the first scooters. It is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine rated at around 9 HP, which promises to reduce consumption. The brakes are both 220 mm discs and offer the combined braking system, while the declared dry weight is just 107 kg. This, in combination with the seat which is located just 78cm from the ground, makes the Versilia accessible to all.