Designed for commuting, the Hypevolt has a futuristic silhouette with body graphics depicting a map. This template was designed for make the most of the load capacity, since in addition to the compartment under the saddle there is a second one under the footrest. Hidden by the fairings we find an electric motor, a 4000 W unit. The maximum speed is 100 km/h and the peak power is 8000 W. At the cycling level we find a telescopic fork with 90 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 60 mm of travel. The tires are both 12″ while the braking system uses double 220 mm disc brakes.