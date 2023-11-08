Suara.com – The West Jakarta City Government, through the Department of Food Security, Maritime Affairs and Agriculture (KPKP) carried out rabies vaccination against 105 animals that transmit rabies or HPR.

Head of KPKP sub-dept., Novy C Palit, said this was done to defend DKI Jakarta from the rabies virus. Hundreds of animals were vaccinated against rabies in three sub-districts, namely Keagungan (Tamansari), East Cengkareng (Cengkareng) and North Kembangan (Kembangan).

“This rabies vaccination activity is in order to maintain Jakarta rabies-free,” said Novy when confirmed in Jakarta, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Although according to data, DKI Jakarta still has zero rabies cases. However, vaccination, continued Novy, must still be carried out to anticipate these cases.

“Yes, it’s to prevent it, don’t let there be cases (of rabies) in Jakarta,” said Novy.

Novy said that rabies vaccination targets residents’ care. Residents’ pets are vaccinated against rabies in three West Jakarta sub-districts, namely dogs, monkeys, cats and ferrets.

“The majesty of 22 cats and three monkeys. East Cengkareng three dogs, 43 cats and one fox, and North Kembangan, 30 cats and three monkeys,” explained Novy.

Novi said that his party is targeting 8,967 HPR to be vaccinated before the end of 2023.

As of early November, 4,678 HPR heads had been vaccinated. In terms of percentage, vaccination has reached 52.17 percent.

Novy emphasized that in this rabies vaccination program, pet owners are not charged at all. “It’s free,” said Novy.

Previously, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Health Service revealed that at the end of June, there were 1,527 cases of Animal Bites Transmitting Rabies (GHPR) in DKI Jakarta during 2023. These cases were handled by the Tarakan Regional Hospital and RSPI Sulianti Saroso.

Even though 1,527 residents have been bitten by animals that transmit rabies, to date not a single one of them has contracted rabies.