Spider-Man es one of the characters that has the most versions has had of himself in the Marvel Universe and many of them have had overwhelming success. What is known as the Spider-Versethe universe full of spider heroes, has become one of the essential pillars that support some of the most important stories in Marvel even reaching the productions of Sony with the movies Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or the most recent Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse. Exist a large community of Peter Parker fans and now, one of them has imagined what renowned actor Keanu Reeves would look like if he were Spider-Man Noir.

A gloomy fan art finds the perfect version of Spider-Man for the legendary Keanu Reeves

It was in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where the adaptation of Spider-Man Noir was first seen. After his great role in the world of animation, the future of Spider-Man Noir It already has a set direction, since a live-action series is being developed by Amazon Prime Video based on this iconic detective. This makes it difficult to see Keanu Reeves becoming the Spidermansince the actor has not been involved in any television series since the 1990s.

Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed that the series will make some changes to the character in favor of the plot. The greatest of these is the fact that Spider-Man Noir it will no longer be Peter Parker, the identity of the character who will be behind the suit has yet to be revealed and fans have already begun to make their first bets. Additionally, the live-action series Spider-Man Noir will not be set in any of the existing Spider-Man franchises, but will instead take place in its own universe.

Although Spider-Man Noir y Silk: Spider Society are being developed with the help of Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Cage is not attached to the project. The world of Spider-Man Noir It could be a good opportunity to see its setting and universe in live action, since the series can explore a NY which is visually different from the films and also exists in a much darker and more depressing context. Keanu Reeves He’d be a perfect ideal candidate as an aging Spider-Man Noir if he decided to accept the role at some point, although that’s a long shot for now.

