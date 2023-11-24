Find out how Kevin Feige called Ke Huy Quan for his entry into the second season of Loki

In a story that seems straight out of a comic, Ke Huy Quan, known for his performance as OB in the series “Loki,” shares a surreal experience: receiving a call from Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, inviting him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This news is especially significant for Quan, a declared Marvel fan.

Quan narrates how, upon receiving the call while driving, He had to stop due to the emotion that overcame him.. “My eyes started to fill with tears,” she admits, recalling how she asked Feige to repeat her offer, a moment Quan describes as unforgettable.

The fated meeting with Feige in Loki

What many do not know is that Quan and Feige met 23 years ago on the set of “X-Men”, where Feige was associate producer and Quan was assistant action choreographer. Quan recalls that first interaction with admiration, highlighting Feige’s intelligence and knowledge of the Marvel universe.

Although Quan never imagined he would collaborate with Feige, He confesses that he always secretly dreamed of being part of the MCU. “When you see a Marvel movie and all those superheroes on screen, you can’t help but imagine and fantasize about being next to them,” says Quan.

In the second season of “Loki,” When you give life to Ouroboros. The actor expresses a special affection for his character, highlighting his peculiarity and unintentional humor. “The dialogue that comes out of him is incredible,” Quan says, reflecting his enthusiasm for the role.

With the second season of “Loki” currently available on Disney+fans can enjoy Quan’s performance and his addition to the vast and diverse Marvel universe.

A defining moment for a passionate actor

This episode in the life of Ke Huy Quan highlights not only his talent as an actor but also his passion as a fan, making it an inspiring example of how dreams can become reality. His journey, from an unexpected call to his breakout performance in “Loki,” symbolizes a unique blend of dedication and admiration for the world of superhero entertainment.

The story of Quan is a testimony of power of perseverance and destiny. His meeting with Feige decades ago and his eventual joining the MCU demonstrate how circumstances can align in unexpected ways, leading to moments of success and personal fulfillment.

Quan’s career vividly illustrates how Marvel universe has become a field of dreams for many actors and fans. His story is a thrilling reminder that, in the world of film, sometimes the line between fantasy and reality can be wonderfully blurred.

Dreams come true at Marvel

In addition to Ke Huy Quan, other actors have had similar experiences joining Marvel Studios, fulfilling their own fan dreams. Tom Holland, for example, who plays Spider-Man, is an emblematic case. From a young age, Holland was a big fan of Spider-Man, and his dream of becoming the superhero came true. His excitement and dedication to the role are palpable, and he has become one of fans’ most beloved Spider-Man.

On the other hand, Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in “Ms. Marvel,” she has also shared how her love for Marvel comics inspired her to pursue her dream. As a young Marvel fan, Vellani never imagined she would be chosen to portray such a significant character. Her passion for the character and the Marvel universe is reflected in her performance, making her an inspiration to young fans around the world.

These stories, Like Quan’s, they demonstrate how Marvel Studios not only creates cinematic universes, but also realizes the dreams of those who grew up admiring their stories.. These actors, like their characters, symbolize the possibility of dreams becoming reality, inspiring fans of all ages.