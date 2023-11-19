In the 90s and early 2000s, sports bikes and sport tourers were the bikes of the moment and sales were “going badly”, with the latter managing to make everyone who had an easy throttle happy. Then came the crossovers, very comfortable, with that somewhat stray charm of the off-road and above all equipped with effective engines and chassis. In short, sales of fairings with sloping semi-handlebars have been in steep decline and yet someone has never stopped believing in it, especially on travel sports bikes.

It is certainly among these Kawasaki, which among the four Japanese “sisters” is the one most linked to a “racing” vision of the world of two wheels and which at the end of 2010 pulled out of the hat what is still the sport tourer par excellencethe Z1000SX (which in 2021 will change its name to Ninja1000SX, due to the improvements made and even more so for marketing reasons), despite the competition from the BMW R 1200 RS (and 1250), Ducati SuperSport, Honda VFR800 (no longer on the market) and, in recent years, Suzuki GSX-S1000F (and GSX-S1000GT).

Made around the technical and mechanical structure of the streetfighter Z1000, it is imposing without appearing “fat”, it is not very light in changes of direction but stability, directional precision and feeling with the front end are of a true sports car. Furthermore, it has a four-cylinder engine which, between its dark sound (in the low and mid range) and loads of torque in every gear, is probably the best in the category (or at least the most enjoyable). Engine that with the arrival of the second version of end of 2013 increases in performance (the power goes from 138 HP to 142 HP and the maximum torque from 110 Nm to 111), becoming even more enjoyable in both sporting and more relaxed tourist use. But not only that, the standard bike gains a more robust calibration for the suspensions, the knob for remote adjustment of the shock absorber preload, a more performing braking system, traction control (3 levels), ABS and engine maps (Full and Low which reduces power by 30%), which makes it even more complete and competitive in terms of equipment and, consequentlythe reference of its segment, thanks also to the competitive price. Which it also retains with the third version which arrived at the end of 2016, even more practical (the handles integrate the attachments for the side cases), comfortable (increased protection from the air; the mono absorbs shocks better) and complete with ABS and TC cornering type. And what’s more, a completely new “Ninja Style” fairing arrives which gives it that aesthetic personality that it previously lacked (and in fact, sales are growing), confirming driving pleasure, finishes, plastic assembly, paint resistance, practicality of use and mechanical reliability.

It does all of this a rather sophisticated motorbike. Or rather, desired, since finding one is rather complicated. The interest in this motorbike is palpable and the fact that not many have been sold in Italy makes it a rare model on the used market, whatever the model year taken into consideration. And what is there also costs quite a bit: focusing on the second series of 2014-2016 (Euro3) and the third of 2017-2020 (Euro4), roughly around 6,500 euros for the first ones and over 9,000 for the latter. If you consider that a 2019 Z1000SX cost 13,540 euros cim, the saving is only discreet, but if the intention is to keep it “forever”, then it is an expense worth making, even more so counting on the fact that the project was born healthy and has remained so after each update. The fact that since 2011 there has never been an official recall from Kawasaki; and this is confirmed by the many positive comments from owners that can be read on the various forums, where only the weight (which implies “physical” driving, but not even too much if you go for a walk), consumption (kept high by the sixth “short” gear) and poorly padded saddles.

For the sake of correct information, on the web someone has complained about possible shutdowns at idle speed dictated not by malfunction but by the formation of dirt in the throttle bodies, which can be resolved simply by cleaning the component. The four-cylinder, in fact, is a reliability monster, it can cover thousands and thousands of km without making a pleat, especially if you have the foresight to carry out the services suggested by Kawasaki. If it is not roughed up, the final transmission can reach 30,000 km without problems, while the thickness of the front brake discs needs to be checked: the material with which they are made is a bit “delicate” and in case of aggressive use they tend to wear out – and thinning – faster than other models. Another tip: if you use lances to wash your motorbike, be careful not to point the water jet directly at the electrical contacts, as these could oxidize and lose functionality. Finally, a tip for those who would like a more comfortable seat – for themselves and their passenger: the Z1000SX can be fitted with the saddles of the Ninja1000SX, which are better padded and offer a slightly higher seat.