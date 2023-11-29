In the first appointment of the winter tests of the Kawasaki Team KRT, the matt black livery appears which will be used in the period preceding the new 2024 season. Many new features for the Team, riders and regulations

November 29, 2023

In perfect Kawasaki tradition here is the livery dedicated to ZX-10RR that they will all face winter tests before the start of the 2024 Superbike championship. The dedicated logo also appears, a nice snowflake in the center of the fairing which clearly suggests the season in which the Kawasakis of which Alex Lowes e Axel Bassani will carry out pre-season tests.

For Lowes it will be the fifth season in the KRT team and his experience will be of help to “el Bocia”, as Bassani is called who, we remember, after having won the Independent rider category in WSBK for two consecutive seasons astride a Ducati Panigale V4R, is atdebut in an official team in World SBK.

A championship that will also be seen for next year new rules, such as the combined rider-bike weight, the tank with a maximum capacity of 21 liters and the engine rpm limit. So lots of irons in the fire; all the new rules will put a lot of strain on the teams who will be forced to Work Very accurate to make the most of the potential of the bikes and their riders.

In the recent ones Jerez testBassani began his learning work and was able to touch the ZX-10RR for the first time, with the technical chief with him Marcel Duinker formerly of Lowes which he now inherits Pere Ribathe technician who worked for about ten years with His Majesty Jonathan Rea.

Kawasaki Racing Team wears black for winter testing ahead of the 2024 season