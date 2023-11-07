The Akashi company enriches the medium-displacement segment by presenting the Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z 500, both developed on a new platform: steel trellis frame and 499 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine equipped with slipper clutch and with values in order to be ridden with the A2 driving licence.
The lines of the Ninja 500 come directly from its bigger sisters, with a pointed front and aerodynamic superstructures that culminate in the tapered tail. On the sides, incorporated into the fairings, we find the direction indicators, while the fairing will be available with a transparent or smoked finish. As regards the chassis sector, we find a fork with traditional stanchions and a single brake disc at the front, while at the rear the shock-absorbing function is entrusted to a preload-adjustable monoshock, connected directly to the box-shaped double-sided swingarm.
Here is the color range for 2024:
Ninja 500 – Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone (BK1)
Ninja 500 SE
– Lime Green/Ebony (GN1)
– Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Moondust Gray (GY2)
