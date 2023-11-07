The Akashi company enriches the medium-displacement segment by presenting the Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z 500, both developed on a new platform: steel trellis frame and 499 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine equipped with slipper clutch and with values ​​in order to be ridden with the A2 driving licence.

The lines of the Ninja 500 come directly from its bigger sisters, with a pointed front and aerodynamic superstructures that culminate in the tapered tail. On the sides, incorporated into the fairings, we find the direction indicators, while the fairing will be available with a transparent or smoked finish. As regards the chassis sector, we find a fork with traditional stanchions and a single brake disc at the front, while at the rear the shock-absorbing function is entrusted to a preload-adjustable monoshock, connected directly to the box-shaped double-sided swingarm.

Here is the color range for 2024:

Ninja 500 – Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone (BK1)

Ninja 500 SE

– Lime Green/Ebony (GN1)

– Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Moondust Gray (GY2)