Alongside the Ninja 500, Kawasaki offers the Z 500 on the same platform, the naked “sister” with steel trellis frame and parallel twin engine equipped with slipper clutch and with values ​​in order to be driven with an A2 licence.

The lines of the motorbike are the classic ones of the Akashi naked family, with double light front headlight, muscular tank with side air conveyors and pointed pigtail. As regards the chassis sector, we find a traditional fork with single brake disc at the front, while at the rear the shock-absorbing function is entrusted to a preload-adjustable monoshock, connected directly to the box-shaped double-sided swingarm. Here too we find a single brake disc with single piston caliper. The standard version of the Z500 is accompanied by the SE, which in addition to the dedicated color features a modern TFT color instrument equipped with connection to the smartphone via Bluetooth, a function not available on the Z500 which has an LCD element.

The 2024 color range includes:

Z500

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (BK1)

Z500 SE

– Candy Persimmon Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (RD1)

– Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray (GN2)