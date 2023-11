The Meguro brand was born in 1924 and has always been the object of admiration by Japanese motorcyclists, as the motorbikes produced boasted large displacements, high performance and reference-level manufacturing care. A century after the birth of the brand, Kawasaki presents the 250 Meguro SG, a motorcycle with classic styling, with soft, round lines, lots of chrome and spoked wheels. It is powered by a single-cylinder air-cooled engine, whose HP however is not declared.