Al Japan Mobility Show di , Kawasaki has unveiled the special editions of the Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-6R and ZX-4RR, which bear the famous colors of the Ninja ZXR of the early 90s, protagonist of the world endurance championship. Green, blue and white are the historic colours, combined with the Kawasaki logo that dominates the lower fairing; just like the three-time endurance championship winning bikes of the time. We had the opportunity to admire these at Eicma 2023 but at Motorcycle Live, the largest motorcycle exhibition event in the United Kingdom, Kawasaky UK presented three new liveries dedicated to the ZX-10RR. According to rideapart colleagues, the idea was born from the Kawasaki UK team who chose to contact the motorcycle designer Kar Lee and tasked him with creating other colors always inspired by the Kawasaki sports cars of the past. Once the proposals were ready, a survey was opened and the top three classified were created and premiered at Motorcycle Live on November 18th.