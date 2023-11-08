The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 makes its debut at EICMA 2023. Sporty and with an attractive design, it enters a very competitive market with complete equipment. Here’s how it’s done

November 8, 2023

The A2 motorcycle market is becoming increasingly competitive with a vast offering for all styles and tastes. Alongside the new Z500, Kawasaki offers the sporty Ninja 500 version.

Aggressive lines and a sportier attitude are the main characteristics that differentiate it from its naked sister. Let’s find out together how the new Ninja 500 is made.

Technical features



The new Ninja 500 is powered by the new four-stroke twin-cylinder engine, water-cooled, and equipped with an anti-slipper clutch. The chassis of the Japanese company’s 500 sports car is a trellis chassis with excellent agility qualities, as stated by Kawasaki.

The Ninja 500 meets the European regulations for the A2 license, revealing itself, on paper, as a motorcycle that is aimed at a large segment of the market, including even the most experienced riders. Thanks also to the possibility of increasing the saddle height by 30 mm thanks to the installation of an ERGO-FIT high saddle, the range of other original accessories is complete and allows you to better customize your Ninja 500.

Also available in SE version, the Ninja 500 SE has a dedicated livery, Keyless ignition, TFT display and a USB-C socket. Like the Z500 SE, the Ninja can also be equipped with a number of other components depending on the market, including a radiator guard and a passenger seat cover.