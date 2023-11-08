All the Kawasaki news presented at Eicma 2023. From the Z 500 to the Z Hybrid

EICMA 2023, Kawasaki presents the 500 cc range, based on the new twin-cylinder engine. La naked Zthe cruiser Eliminator e the sportswoman Ninja. These add to the innovativeness Z 7 Hybridnaked sister of Ninja Hybrid.

The Kawasaki Z 500 2024 was born around a new 35 kW parallel twin-cylinder engine set in a trellis frame in steel.

In addition to the standard version, the Z 500 will be available in a version SE, Special Editionembellished with a dedicated colour, with green painted rims and frame, brand new TFT instrumentation, dedicated tip and components (radiator guard, protective stickers for the tank, frame guard pads and passenger seat cover).

The Ninja 500 shares the technical platform, with the Z, therefore trellis frame and engine, as well as the two setups, standard and Special Edition (specific color and keyless system).

The Eliminator ed Eliminator SErepresent the urban/cruiser version of this platform, and will join the Vulcan 650 in the price list.