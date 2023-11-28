Kawasaki has announced its new partnership with rider Davide Soreca and the MGR team. The “green girl” thus enters enduro with a straight leg where he will compete in the Italian Championships and the Enduro GP World Championship

November 28, 2023

On the occasion of the presentation of the 2024 offroad range, Kawasaki has announced its new partnership with rider Davide Soreca and the MGR team. The “green girl” thus enters straight into the enduro where she will compete in the championships Italian Championships and the Enduro GP World Championship.

The news sounds almost unexpected. In the morning we were in fact present at the presentation of the 2024 enduro and cross range at Kawasaki dirt arena, when we noticed the MGR van (well-known team in the Enduro-Cross field). The doubt immediately came to us, and upon entering the Kawasaki tent we had confirmation.

A blaze was waiting for us there KX250X accessory and “world championship” sticker. The number 10 stood out on the table and then all doubts were dissolved!

Davide Soreca returns to 4t riding a cylinder capacity that is particularly congenial to him and in the home of a team as capable as the team MGR.

Here are the words of Enrico Garelli, MHR Team Manager: “We are here with the heavy news for our 2024. We have reached an agreement with Kawasaki Italia, to bring back to the enduro world at a high level the iconic “Lime Green” color which has distinguished the models since 1973, the year of the first KX model. off-road vehicle from the Japanese company based in Kobe. Ambitious competitive program for this new debut in the 2024 season:

– Italian Enduro Championships

– EnduroGP World Championship

In both championships lined up in the E1 class, with the brand new KX250X revolutionized for the enduro world by KL Service, and driven by our top rider Davide Soreca. We are proud and enthusiastic to have received the trust of Kawasaki Italia, as well as the fundamental support of KL Service and we are already working to bring the prestigious Japanese brand to the top of the Enduro world.”

Moto.it will not fail to update you on Davide Soreca’s racing season!