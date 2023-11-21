The actress returned to play Bo-Katan Kryze in live action in season 3 of the Star Wars series and, for some fans, she gained too much prominence.

It may surprise you, but the Star Wars fandom sometimes criticizes the franchise. Seriously, even die-hard fans criticize the saga at some point. Sarcasm aside, season 3 of The Mandalorian has been, in many ways, the most divisive of the season. serie from Disney+.

Pedro Pascal returned as Your Djarin in the new adventure with the endearing Baby Yoda, now officially known as From Grogu. However, part of the episodes of season 3 of The Mandalorian have given large doses of prominence to Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian leader played by Katee Sackhoff.

The actress made the jump to live action after voicing the character in both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Bo-Katan’s prominence in season 3 of The Mandalorian has led some to question whether she was “stealing” the spotlight from Peter Pascal like Din Djarin, provoking the pertinent protests.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike has ended, Katee Sackhoff has been able to freely address the protests and calm the waters among fans of the sagaor try, at least.

Din Djarin is still the protagonist of The Mandalorian

The actress has downplayed the criticism in an interview with The Direct, where she clarified that it is normal that Bo-Katan gained weight in the narrative of the reconquest of Mandalore. She also clarifies that neither she nor Pedro Pascal decide how the characters develop.

“I think there will always be a lot of speculation in this fandom – it’s one of the reasons why people love this fandom so much and adore this universe that it often allows enough ambiguity for people to interpret things the way they want to interpret them. And from there, there is the possibility of a lot of misinformation or simply wishful thinking.

It was necessary to tell the story of the Mandalorians and the story of Bo-Katan, I do not believe in any way that this detracted from the story of Din Djarin, nor that it was the intention. And you know, Pedro and I are not in charge of who leads the series. “This is the Din Djarin series, it will always be the Din Djarin series.”

Lucasfilm is already preparing the new episodes of The Mandalorian, whose fourth season will begin to draw to a close Dave Filoni will give to the various New Republic-era live-action series being produced for Disney+.