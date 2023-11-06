Karol G will offer concerts in Mexico as part of his “Tomorrow will be beautiful Tour”which have turned out to be a success, so after filling his two dates in Mexico City, he announced one more.

After the annoyance of several fans who were unable to get tickets for the first two dates, through social networks A new opportunity was announced to see the Colombian singer live.

With this, the so-called “Bichota” is about to make history and become the first female singer with the most shows at this venuea position that previously belonged to Shakira.

When will Karol G’s third concert be at the Azteca?

Although it is not the first time that the “Tusa” singer visits Aztec lands, it will be the biggest. Its first two presentations are scheduled for February 8 and 9, 2024, which sold out less than an hour after they went on sale.

Now, it was confirmed that Karol will have a third concert, which is announced for Saturday, February 10. At par, The Colombian opened two more shows in Guadalajara and Monterrey, thus adding a total of seven concerts in Mexico..

When do tickets go on sale?

As is customary for this type of event, ticket sales will be divided into two phases, The first of them will be a pre-sale for HSBC cardholders and will begin this November 9 at exactly 2:00 p.m.

The sale to the general public will take place a day later, that is, on November 10, starting at 2:00 p.m., customers of all banks will be able to access this second day and credit and debit cards will participate equally.

The prices will be the same as for previous dates, and here we leave you the official list:

PIT: $9,625

General A: $6,051

Club seat: $5,026

100 Lateral: $4,379

100 Header: $3,673

200 Lateral $2,903 200

Header: $2,781

300 Lateral: $2,049

300 Plus: $2,581

300 Header: $1,561 300

Preferred: $1,805 300

Reserva: $1,769

Club stage: $1,638 400

Lateral: $1,573

500 Lateral: $915

600 Lateral: $719

400 Header $756

500 Header: $671

600 Header: $549

Disability $3,576

