After savers, families and companies, Lagarde’s strategy also hits banks hard

Karma has struck again! Christine LagardePresident of BCE, was impressed by her own “clever” move to reinstate the great 2% dogma. Not giving a damn about the problems that you have caused for families, who struggle to pay the bills mortgages due to the exorbitant rates and companies that are unable to find acceptable forms of financing, “fortunately” it has now also affected the banks controlled by the ECB. And would it be?

READ ALSO: Businesses, green light for another amnesty: “collaborative compliance” extended

The BCE is trumpeting that European banks are solid and well capitalized, but they have accumulated securities in their portfolios bond for approximately 3,300 billion euros. Now we all know that a fixed rate government bond in case of rate rise comes to lose on their base value 100 and in this regard today we find securities, like ours BTPwhich have lost value (in capital account) even up to 35% ergo, if this were the average, the current value held in the portfolio by the banks would drop from 3,300 billion to a new value of 2,145 billion (with a loss to be inventoried of 1,155 billion).

So here in addition to hitting the saversthe families not companies systematically they are also indirectly affected banks. The questions could be many and well articulated, but what we want to point out is that if you voluntarily and vehemently put your foot in a puddle of mud it is obvious that splashes will get to everyone. A little free tip, reread: “Essay on the nature of commerce in general” by Richard Cantillon (1680-1734). Just copy the Federal Reserve because you risk being rejected! N’est pas?

Subscribe to the newsletter