The next Karate Kid movie will bring together the protagonist of the first three films with an important actor from the 2010 reboot

The new Karate Kid movie will bring together two important characters from the franchise.

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan together

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the upcoming film The Karate Kid will have Ralph Macchio reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso, while Jackie Chan will return like him Sr. He from the 2010 film. At this point, what is known is that Jonathan Entwistle will be the project manager, and Rob Lieber He is in charge of the script.

On the other hand, Macchio and Chan appeared in a video to talk about casting, and comment that they are looking for a Chinese actor to give life to the main character. Actors intending to audition should go to KarateKidCasting.com to sign up.

Although not many plot details are available, the new report says the film “will focus on a teenager from China who finds strength and direction through martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.”

With the return of Macchio and Chan in the same film of the saga, finally It has been confirmed that all Karate Kid projects take place in the same universe.

The new film in the franchise has a release date of December 13, 2024.