2024 will see the release of a massive movie in the anime world: Haikyuu!! The Battle for the Garbage. The first of the two final productions based on the work created by Haruichi Furudate has just presented a new preview in the form of a trailer.

After four seasons full of exciting matches and unforgettable moments, Haikyuu!! is approaching its final stretch, generating various uncertainties among fans. Initially, this conclusion will occur through two films that will address the final arcs of the series. However, unless each film is three hours long, many elements will likely not be adapted to the big screen.

The film will mainly focus on the confrontation between the Nekoma and Karasuno players, a meeting that has generated great expectation in the series due to the backstories of many of its characters. Production will be carried out by Production IG, which, despite not having completely convinced in the fourth season, hopes to regain its position with these films.

Haikyuu!!: The Battle for the Trash Can It will hit theaters on February 16, 2024. However, its release will be exclusive to Japanese theaters, so we will have to wait for an update from the distributors in the coming months to know the release date in the West.

