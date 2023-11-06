On the occasion of EICMA 2023, the brand presents among its novelties the K4900, a 49 liter Monokey rear top case made with 30% recycled material derived from the recovery of polypropylene plastics

That Kappa is attributing increasingly more importance to the green factor can be deduced from clear signs, first of all the updating of the communication system, which has replaced the classic paper instruction booklets with QR codes printed on a single label or engraved on the product same.

And again, the introduction of a new rear suitcase in the 2023 rangewhich makes sustainability (including packaging) one of its strong points.

We are talking about K4900, a 49-litre top-case with Monokey connection, made with 30% material derived from recycled polypropylene plastics, enriched with glass fibres.

The new mixture, called KAPPABLUEPLAST by the brand and obtained after following a very scrupulous process of laboratory tests, promises better mechanical characteristics and a level of resistance even 2 times higher than the virgin material.

But there’s more: this model, compared to the previous ones, has also been improved from a structural point of view, the perimeter area is reinforced by an internal undercut frame on both the lid and the bottom. This operation gives greater rigidity to the suitcase, reducing its overall weight.

The closing system has also been updated, which now features reinforced rear hinges which also act as a stop when opening the lid, instead of the traditional cords and internal pulleys.

Finally, the careful study of the positioning of the attachment system to the plate has allowed us to save space, moving the suitcase away from the passenger seat, in favor of seating comfort and the possibility of using a more enveloping backrest.

From an aesthetic point of view, the K4900 top-case is characterized by refined finishes on the bottom and lid and an extremely “clean” and minimal design, which follows current trends.

The classic reflectors are replaced by a printed insert in two color variants: black and grey, thus avoiding all subsequent painting phases, always with a green perspective.

This also allows for easy customization.

K4900, is able to contain two modular helmets.

RETAIL PRICE: 229.00 euros.

KAPPA at EICMA with the K4900 topcase