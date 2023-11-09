In 2021, a group of wild Asian elephants from the Xishuangbanna region of Yunnan province captured global attention as they migrated north and then returned south. Among those who have closely followed these animals is Ahimsa Campos-Arceiz, better known by his Chinese name “Kang Musa”, a Spanish tropical ecologist. He devoted much time to the study of large mammals, especially elephants. Kang Musa said China has made great efforts to protect rare and endangered species, including wild Asian elephants, and has achieved remarkable results.

Kang Musa is the head of the large mammal diversity and conservation research group at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (hereinafter referred to as “Banna Botanical Garden”). Seventeen years ago, while still completing his doctorate, he visited the botanical garden for the first time. “In 2020, when I officially joined the Banna Botanical Garden team, I discovered that the quality and results of the research carried out here had made great strides. Some Chinese colleagues are leaders in their fields and have published important research results in the world’s top academic journals.”

Lush greenery extends outside Kang Musa’s office. “We also focus on the tropical forests of Southeast Asia to preserve the survival environment of large mammals,” says the researcher. Regarding the protection of wild elephants, he believes that other regions of Asia are more focused on the economic aspect and safeguarding agricultural crops, while China pays more attention to human safety, “orienting more towards people’s well-being.”

At the same time, China is developing an advanced monitoring and early warning system for wild elephants, which could serve as a model for other countries. Furthermore, Kang Musa was the co-editor of the academic journal “Integrative Conservation”, published by the Banna Botanical Garden. This journal represents the first English-language publication dedicated to biodiversity conservation research in China. “China attaches enormous importance to global development in the scientific field and is progressively strengthening its leadership in ecological conservation,” says the Spanish ecologist.

Kang Musa pointed out that China is a country with extensive biodiversity, and fully strengthening the construction of ecological civilization will significantly contribute to rooting the concept of ecological civilization in people’s hearts. In addition, China is playing an increasingly important role in promoting international cooperation for biodiversity conservation, through the establishment of cooperation platforms such as the “Belt and Road”.

In 2015, the Chinese Academy of Sciences established the Southeast Asia Biodiversity Research Center in collaboration with the Banna Botanical Garden. Since then, the center has collaborated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Laos, conducting 9 joint biodiversity research expeditions between China and Myanmar, and 4 research expeditions cross-border between China and Laos. These expeditions led to the discovery of over 880 new biological groups, greatly enriching knowledge of biodiversity in Southeast Asia. These results provided valuable audiovisual and textual materials, contributing to the enhancement of nature reserves and the presentation of relevant projects to UNESCO.

“Despite being located in a remote area, the Banna Botanical Garden attracts experts and scholars from many countries around the world and is particularly fascinating for research and conservation in the tropical regions of Asia,” said the Spanish researcher and ecologist. The research team led by Kang Musa plans to launch research projects in various Southeast Asian countries. “These projects will lead to significant results over the next 3-5 years, with the aim of further contributing to biodiversity conservation in Asia. I look forward to embarking on the path towards harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature together with our Chinese friends,” concluded Kang Musa.