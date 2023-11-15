With all the commotion that there is now in Marvel Studios, we find out that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has just lost its director

Deadline has reported that filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has decided to step down as director of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Kang Dynasty to focus on his other Marvel projects. Surely the continuous delays that the film’s production has suffered due to strikes in Hollywood and the busy schedule with other UCM projects have been what caused the director’s decision to take a step back in order to dedicate himself to other studio projects. better care.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty will be released on May 1, 2026. Film that will precede Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027, a film that will conclude Phase 6 of the UCM. This announcement comes a few days after theories have emerged that Marvel Studios could also have considered a change in its plans due to the legal problems of the actor who plays the main villain in the film, Jonathan Majors, and that the studio has maintained registration of title Avengers: Eternity Wars.

The director has Wonder Man and Shang-Chi 2 pending

Destin Daniel Cretton is currently busy on the Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, which he co-created with Andrew Guest, who serves as showrunner. Cretton produces the series and will also direct the first two episodes. Wonder Man will be under the new Marvel Spotlight label, which are series that are not part of the general history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker is also currently working on the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That film is the highest-grossing AAPI superhero film ever and also holds the record for opening over the 4-day Labor Day holiday weekend with $94.6 million in the United States.

In 2021, following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Cretton made her name with the 2013 independent film Short Term 12, which also boosted Brie Larson before winning the Best Actress Oscar for Room. Additionally, Rami Malek also starred in Short Term 12 before winning an Oscar for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Mr. Robot. Cretton also directed the Jamie Foxx-Michael B. Jordan-Larson legal drama A Matter of Justice about world-famous civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson.

He recently produced Chino Americano, the Disney+ series, of which he directed two episodes.

Fuente: Deadline