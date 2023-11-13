From Marvel Studios they have made a move that could indicate a change of course that would affect Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Attention SPOILERS. For now, the movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but we haven’t had any interesting information about the project for a long time. In fact, it is involved in some controversy, because it obviously relied on the character of Kang played by Jonathan Majors who is currently on trial for attacking his ex-girlfriend.

So, for some time now, many rumors have emerged about a possible cancellation of Avengers: Kang Dynasty, and the end of Loki makes it clear that this villain has lost weight, so he is no longer as exaggerated a threat as the film anticipates. Post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So the fifth installment of the Avengers could be very different.

Ahead of last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios fans uncovered a series of trademarks, ahead of official announcements. Among the reveals were intriguing titles like Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Multiverse Saga, which have been widely used. But there were others like Celestials: End of Time, Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time and The Black Knight: Origins, which for now have not been related to anything.

Now, Marvel Studios has decided to withdraw trademarks from projects such as Eternity Saga, Nomad and Runaways: New Era. But the most interesting of all is that it maintains Avengers: Eternity Wars. So speculation is at its peak.

Since there are many people who claim that Avengers: Kang Dynasty could be replaced by Avengers: Eternity Wars, since this could link with the end of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and especially with what happens in The Eternals (2021), since some of these characters have been captured by the Celestials and perhaps need the help of the rest of the heroes. Which would somehow lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, when the Celestials, and not the Beyonder, create a battle world.

The Celestials of Marvel Studios

For now, these are all just rumors and we can only wait to find out Marvel Studios’ plans. But what is clear is that they have many open fronts and they have to start putting together some stories. But now tell me: What do you prefer Avengers: Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Eternity Wars? Leave me your comments.

