Thanks to Kaley Cuoco we were able to enjoy some memorable guest stars in some specific episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

During the 12 seasons that The Big Bang Theory lasted, there were many guest actors and actresses who helped take the plot further.

What few people know is that during the 12 seasons of the series, There were many actors and actresses who refused to appear in the seriesfor different reasons.

And in an interview, Kaley Cuoco revealed to Variety that some of the guest stars who appeared in The Big Bang Theorydid not have a particularly good time in their short performance.

This is due, he explains, because acting in a movie is not the same as acting in a television series with a live audience.

“Obviously, my whole life is a sitcom. Especially with Big Bang, because the cast was like (come on, come on, come on), there was no room. We had guest stars, and some of them were wonderful dramatic actors or whatever, and they felt lost for a while,” he stated.

“Because I grew up with this and I’ve done it for so long, it’s been very natural for me. But I started to see, ‘This is hard for some people to find their footing with the audience.’ It’s very different if you haven’t done it.” , he explained.

It is also surprising when he states that many important Hollywood actors and actresses They refused to appear on The Big Bang Theory despite the popularity of the series.

However, thanks to Kaley Cuoco, some of the stars who had previously refused to appear later decided to appear in some specific episodes, because they wanted to work especially with her.

Specifically, the interview names William Shatner and Billy Bob Thoronton who initially did not want to appear on The Big Bang Theory, but after a conversation with Kaley Cuoco they changed their mind.