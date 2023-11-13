The actress lands this week on Movistar Plus+ with a biting satire of the true crimes that are so popular in North America—and around the world.

Series based on real crimes, or true crime, are tremendously popular, in addition to real sources for some streaming platforms that make oil in both dramatizations and documentary series. Movistar Plus+ premieres this week Based on a true storythe satire of this genre that stars Kaley Cuocode The Big Bang Theory.

The co-creator of Generation V, Craig Rosenbergis the mind behind this new Peacock series that, under normal conditions, would have reached SkyShowtime in our country, but will do so through Telefónica’s streaming platform.

Based on a true story, it tells the story of three people, a real estate agent, a professional tennis player and a plumber, who see in the media obsession with true crimes an opportunity to make gold.

As we say, Kaley Cuoco is one of the main attractions of the series, especially after how well she performed in The Flight Attendant after the end of The Big Bang Theory.

A very hooligan satire available on Movistar Plus+

But the actress is not alone, far from it, in Based on a true story, she is accompanied Tom Bateman, Chris Messina, Natalia Dyer, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana, Alex Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Belmont Cameli and Li Jun Li.

The first season of the series has been such a success in the United States that Peacock has already given the green light to a second season.

It was only a matter of time before a production of these characteristics showed its ears: series like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, VigilanteLove & Death or, sweeping home, The Burning Body, have shown that true crime is an economical genre to produce and very profitable for streaming services.

Based on a true story it has already reached Movistar Plus+ so you can enjoy the talent of Kaley Cuoco and company in this cocktail of genres as casual as… realistic?