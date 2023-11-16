There were a couple of people from the main cast who didn’t take kindly to Jim Parsons’ decision to leave the series, and threatened to leave early.

We were all surprised when we were told that season 12 of The Big Bang Theory would be the last, basically due to the success of the series and the apparent good vibes between all the protagonists.

But as the years went by, we discovered that it was Jim Parsons, the actor who played Sheldon Cooper, who decided to leave, and the worst of all is that he didn’t say anything to his teammates until very late..

And that decision Jim Parsons It was not communicated to the colleagues until practically the last minute, informing the producers and creators first, but not the rest of the actors and actresses.

Especially Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki took it quite hard for Parsons’ ways of not having informed them about this important decision much sooner.

Galecki revealed that he was very surprised when he heard the news, not because Parsons wanted to leave because it was something that had already been considered, but because they did not find out until the last minute.

“I was shocked. That day they took us by surprise. And not necessarily surprised by Jim’s decision, but because he hadn’t had that conversation with his co-stars first to prepare us. So yes, he could have handled himself better. We are Family; have a conversation. And I don’t even disagree with how Jim felt, because in many ways I felt the same. I just didn’t agree with how he handled himself.”

But Kaley Cuoco He also took it rather badly, and was unable to look Parsons in the face for the next few days.

In fact, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were on the verge of not even going to film the next day, due to the monumental anger they felt at the news about Jim Parsons and they threatened to leave the series.

Despite the apparent good vibes of all the actors and actresses of The Big Bang Theory, it seems that in reality they were not as intimate as it seemed, at least with Jim Parsons.