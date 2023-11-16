Anima wants to buy Kairos

Anima presents itself again as a buyer of Kairos, after the failure of the previous foray into Zurich. The Italian savings management company, headed by CEO Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, would have made a purchase offer for Julius Baer, ​​Swiss financial institution specializing in asset management for private clientsto. It should be underlined that Julius Baer has held control of Kairos since 2018. The news was reported by Il Giornale. The proposal put forward by Anima concerns the entire capital of Kairos and is supported by the managing partners, who hold 30% of the asset management company. These managing partners include the co-founder and head of investments, Guido Brera, the head of the fixed income sector, Rocco Bove, the head of Italian equities, Massimo Trabattoni, the managing director Alberto Castelli and the sales director Caterina Giuggioli.



The response from the Swiss asset management company is expected shortly, as it will present its quarterly results next week. Kairos, founded in Italy in 1999 as an independent and alternative asset manager to the large players in the sector, managed around 5 billion in assets as of June this year. With this proposal, Anima strengthens its desire to grow as a point of aggregation in the managed savings sector in Italy. Significant support comes from Italian shareholders, such as Banco Bpm, Poste, Fsi and Caltagirone, who hold over 40% of the capital and share the company’s ambitions. If the acquisition of Kairos is successful, it will be followed by that of Castello at the end of February, an asset management company focused on the real estate sector and an important step in the expansion into alternative investments. Anima has considerable resources at its disposal, with CEO Melzi d’Eril estimating firepower of half a billion euros. Currently, Anima already manages 182 billion in assets. In the case of a positive outcome, Kairos will return under Italian control, after being managed by Julius Baer for over five years.

