Suara.com – After carrying out his activities as a politician, Kaesang Pangarep took the moment to take a break. In his upload, he shared his holiday moments with his wife, Erina Gudono.

In his recent upload, Kaesang Pangarep is known to have chosen a holiday at Pasir Putih in Situbondo, East Java. Meanwhile, Kaesang Pangarep uploaded a portrait of himself with Erina Gudono who was diving.

“After traveling around Indonesia for more than a month with @psi_id Indonesian Solidarity Party, yesterday my wife and I took a day off in Situbondo, this time as PSI children – Indonesian Diving Lovers,” wrote Kaesang Pangarep in the caption of his upload.

Kaesang Pangarep also seemed to recommend this tourist spot. The reason is, this tourist spot provides various activities such as diving, snorkeling and various activities that tourists can do.

So how much does it cost to tour the White Sands of Situbondo?

Quoting from the Scuba Diving Surabaya page, tourism in Pasir Putih Situbondo consists of various packages provided, including the following.

1. Paket Dive Trip

This dive trip package is divided into several types:

To do a fun dive once, tourists are charged IDR 500,000. To do a fun dive twice, tourists are charged IDR 575,000. To do a night dive once, tourists are charged IDR 600,000.

This package also has various facilities such as Dive Gear Complete (Snorkeling Set, BCD, Regulator, Weight Belt 4kg), 3000psi or 200Bar tube per dive, diving flashlight (especially for night dives), dive boat, dive master, food and drink. .

2. Marine Park Tour Package

For tourists who want to go on a marine park tour, the following fees will be charged.

Snorkeling costs IDR 100,000 for one day.

Introduction to the underwater world costs IDR 300,000 2 pax for 1 dive.

Scuba discovery, charged IDR 600,000 for 1 dive.

For this package, you get various Complete Dive Gear facilities (Snorkeling Set, BCD, Regulator, 4kg Weight Belt, Tube), underwater photography, dive boat (specifically for Scuba Discovery), dive master, and free food and drink.

3. Fishing Tour Package

For the fishing package, tourists are charged IDR 850,000 for a maximum of 4 people. This package includes boat facilities, fishing equipment and free food and drink.

The various packages above exclude costs for accommodation and transportation from Surabaya to Pasir Putih Situbondo.