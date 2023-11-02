The Juventus captain was the protagonist of the Junior Reporter event, in which he revealed his ideas for the future

Danilocaptain of the Juventuswas the protagonist of the event Junior Reporter. The defender, out of action due to an injury, answered the children’s questions about the meaning of wearing the captain’s armband and his plans for the future. Precisely on this topic the Brazilian revealed an idea that intrigues him once he hangs up his shoes. “I want to go to college and study psychology,” he said. “I would like to help children in the world of football, or maybe I will be a coach.”

AS CAPTAIN – Danilo also explained what it means for him to be the captain of Juventus: “You have to be an example. Your teammates have to look at you and recognize certain values. On the pitch you have to give advice, trust, be the last to give up. The fans, the children they look at you and identify with you, it’s a great responsibility and an honor.”