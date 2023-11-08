These are hot days on the fan token platform to redeem precious coupons for the three matches that the Nerazzurri will play away from home after the national break

Inter-Frosinone on Sunday evening is the only home match that the Nerazzurri have scheduled for the month of November. It seems incredible, but a series of coincidences in the structure of the Serie A and Champions League calendars led Simone Inzaghi’s team to an autumn with their bags always packed. After the gialloblù it will be time for the national teams but, once the break is over, Simone Inzaghi will resume his tour away from Giuseppe Meazza. Juventus on Sunday 26th, Benfica on Wednesday 29th and finally Napoli to inaugurate December on the 3rd.

IN showcase

As everyone knows by now, the flagship of fan tokens has always been tickets to watch the home games of their favorite team live, but the platform’s now dense network of partnerships often allows fans to also follow the team away. The three clubs mentioned, for example, all have an agreement with Socios and for this reason the owners of the digital tokens have several more chances to convert their SSU points to redeem tickets for the Serie A or the Champions League. Therefore, a quick look at the fan rewards section is enough to realize how essential it is to note down the important dates to get your hands on the coupons. As regards the Italian derby, for example, tickets for the grandstand (30,500 points) and VIP tickets (48,500 and 49,750) have already been auctioned off, while VIP Premium tickets are worth around 80 thousand just a few hours from Salzburg-Inter. Some of those for the trip to Lisbon – VIP and grandstand – will be assigned in these hours, while others (VIP Premium and “best seats in the grandstand”) will be released in exactly one week. Finally Napoli-Inter: in two days tickets for the Diego Armando Maradona grandstand and VIP tickets will be available, in eight days it will be the turn of VIP Premium tickets with a reverse auction which will proceed from an initial figure of 300 thousand SSU points.