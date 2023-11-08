The injured Weah will also be missing, as well as obviously Fagioli and Pogba. There are few alternatives to replace the suspended Frenchman, but Allegri can still choose from some alternatives

Livia Taglioli

November 8, 2023 (change at 5.07pm) – MILAN

Increasingly difficult: if against Fiorentina “only” the injured Weah was missing in midfield (in addition to the suspended Pogba and Fagioli), against Cagliari the deck will have to do without the Rabiot card. An even more serious absence because the Frenchman had played 11 out of 11 matches up to this point, invariably remaining on the pitch for 90 minutes. A stainless pillar, therefore, at the behest of Allegri and his merits (also a goal and two assists his partial balance).

the band

—

Not only that: Rabiot, with the absences of Danilo and Alex Sandro, also wore the captain’s armband on the pitch, a reflection of the leadership that the Frenchman has achieved over the years, since his arrival with Sarri, ’19-20 season, in Then. Now for the first time this season the slot is officially vacant, given the simultaneous absence of the trio. And who knows if Allegri will choose based on seniority or centrality in the project, with Szczesny and Locatelli among the main suspects.

the options

—

Be that as it may, the central issue, three days before the match against Cagliari, is the technical replacement of the Frenchman, a player with unique characteristics in the Juve squad, a midfielder “who has another leg”, as Allegri put it. A choice therefore not easy, especially in these times of scarcity in rotations: given the good moment of Miretti, who also scored his first first team goal against Fiorentina last Sunday, it could be the young Juventus player who takes the Frenchman’s place , with Cambiaso or Iling Junior employed as interior players, as the coach had prophetically anticipated in a recent press conference. And as the former Bologna player already experienced on Sunday, when he entered the field to take over Miretti. The Englishman had instead experimented with the role last summer, during the American tour. Or, with a more “invasive” maneuver in the certainties built up to now by the team, Allegri could move Locatelli as midfielder and give space to Nicolussi Caviglia in front of the defense. It would be the first team debut for the former Parma player.

