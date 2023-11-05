The heavy rains have hit Tuscany hard, bringing hundreds of families to their knees across the region. Someone had asked for the match against Juve to be postponed, but in the end the match will be played regularly. Not for this…

The heavy rains hit the area hard Tuscany, bringing hundreds of families across the region to their knees. Someone had requested the postponement of the match against Juvebut in the end the match will be played regularly.

This does not mean that the players remained indifferent. On the one hand, the Lega Serie A has imposed a minute of silence before each match this weekend and on the other the individual players showed all their closeness to the families affected by theflood.

Among these also the Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic who posted an image of one on social media house submerged in water it’s a heart and the symbol of prayer.

November 4 – 6.53pm

