The always cutting-edge choices of the Juventus women’s sector and the news after the arrival of Carola Coppo: the best prospects between 14 and 17 years old can work with the Serie A technical staff. “Thus they are participants in a path that looks with ambition to the first team. But before the girls we train the coaches”, says director Stefano Braghin

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

17 November 2023 (change at 9.23pm) – Turin

There is the present and above all the future within the walls of the Vinovo sports centre, the only one in Italy made entirely available to a women’s sector, from the first team to the youth sector. On a “normal” day, life in the Juventus Women’s area involves a lot of activity on the pitch and side activities that are increasingly closer to the male world, from communication to advertising to social activities. Since we turned professional, the dynamics are mostly the same, even if in these parts we tried to do everything right from the beginning: from that blank sheet of paper shared by Stefano Braghin and Rita Guarino in the summer of 2017. Of time it has passed and the structure is now very different, also because “every year we have added something to improve it and make it more and more organised”, explains director Braghin, the one who has always made concrete “the ambition of becoming a model for football women’s club, while continuing to carefully observe other clubs.” For this reason, the Juventus Women youth teams often train together with those of other international clubs: a recent friendly match with Lyon.

MODEL

—

The present already includes among its numbers a painstaking work that has been carried out in past years, at the head of the club’s female youth sector is Carola Coppo, who shares the vision of her manager and develops his traces while always remaining faithful to the values of the club. Even though the average age is lower, even on the female front the aim is to “build more and more players who can be protagonists in the future of Juventus Women or create value (economic and technical) for market purposes”, says the manager. The reference to the Next Gen project in the men’s area, in the logic that supports the company idea of ​​focusing on the new generations, is completely correct. There’s more, also thanks to a more streamlined structure: a “Youth Talent Group” has recently been established, that is, a selection of the most deserving (from 14 to 17 years old) who meet on the field once a month. training together with the first team technical staff. “A way to make them feel involved and part of the path that looks ambitiously towards the first team”, clarifies Braghin.

VISION

—

The Juventus Women model focuses on the growth of the player, with an increasingly exclusive logic. “Even before the girls, we thought it was better to train the coaches – continues the director of Juventus Women -. Everyone (18 plus 2 who deal with individual technique and a coordinator who works on the methodology from Under 17 to Under 11, ed.) have an extraction from women’s football by choice and not as a fallback from men’s football, they have no technical imposition tactics nor even the pressure of achieving a sporting result, which at most is the consequence of structural work done well”. On this principle, Juventus Women has established a training course for its coaches, already introduced by Braghin, which will include the first team coach Joe Montemurro, the athletic trainer Emanuele Chiappero and the manager of the club’s youth teams Gianluca Pessotto and some other external professional technicians, including those from other disciplines, in order to convey their experience on the best management of the group.

SECTOR

—

Within the Juventus Women sector there are now 120 girls who play in the youth categories, aged between 9 and 18: the first categories use the Garino fields. “Our activity begins with mixed teams in Under 10-11”, explains Carola Coppo. Also for the purposes of following up the scouting activity, which in the women’s sector has been strengthened since last summer with the arrival of Matilde Malatesta, the boarding school which hosts 15 young people in Nichelino (a few kilometers from the Vinovo sports centre) is strategic female footballers, who also have daily psychological support available from 6pm to 11pm and a tutor, in addition to a guaranteed surveillance service. There is also a quarterly prize given to the girls who demonstrate their human qualities in boarding school life, as Braghin recalls: “We give them a shirt from the player of the first team who has the same role, ideally the shirt that they will be able to wear them in the future.” Coppo explains that “the girl at the center of our youth journey is then followed by a nutritionist and psychological support on the field, individually and as a team. We also organize collateral activities, from watching films to competing in other disciplines, recently the volleyball matches in Chieri”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

WHO I AM

—

The first part of the work carried out in the youth sector in recent years has produced important results, on which the idea of ​​continuity is based. Six Under 19 and seven Under 17 players are permanently called up to the national team selections, seven of the twenty who were loaned out last summer are already in the national team group. Among the young people who completed their youth career last season, therefore the Primavera championship, there are those who have already found space in other first teams: Bertucci at Napoli, D’Auria at Cesena, Requirez at Hellas Verona, Sardo at San Marino and Cinquegrana at Parma. Names that today might mean little to the general public, but to keep an eye on for the future like the others that Juve has sent around in recent seasons to play. A bit like with Cantore and Lenzini a few years ago, before bringing them back to represent – together with Caruso – the beating heart of a new cycle that is about to begin, or at least make its way without sudden upheavals.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED