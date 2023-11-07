Goal-scoring has always been a specialty of his in the youth team, abstinence in the first team had become a burden that he lifted after 56 appearances. And with a shortage of men, Allegri continues to discover resources

by our correspondent Filippo Cornacchia

6 November – Florence

Juventus’ first “hit” in midfield is Fabio Miretti. While waiting for January and the possible loan of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, currently in the front row in the hierarchies of Juventus managers, the Lady is treating herself to a first “new” reinforcement. Miretti’s qualities were never in question, but that goal that never came was starting to take its toll. The curse ended at Fiorentina, with a three-point shot. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time and I was looking for it – confirms Miretti in the post-match -. But the most important thing is to have brought home the three points. I hope to have unblocked myself and to score more, I’m looking for continuity. Social compliments from Marchisio? Claudio mi he wrote several times to encourage me, he has always been close to me. Having scored the first goal against Fiorentina like him is really nice. Scudetto? The calculations are done in May, we get points and then we’ll see.”

Max’s prophecy

—

The race for the title is also made up of signals. The latest arrived yesterday: after 57 appearances Miretti put an end to the scoring curse. In Juventus’ first burst, orchestrated by Rabiot and Kostic, the Juventus midfielder was the most reactive in front of goal. A striker’s kick, rather than a midfielder’s, as important as it is heavy. Not for Massimiliano Allegri, no stranger to prophetic predictions, who had sensed the turning point the day before. “What is Miretti missing? The goal, but it often happens to young people: he just needs to unlock himself.” Said and done. “I’m happy for Fabio – said the coach after the match – sometimes criticized too much. He is a boy with important qualities and has grown a lot in mentality”.

From chicks to A

—

Miretti’s goal came on one of the most difficult and important evenings of this start of the season and the impression is that now the goal will seem much bigger to Fabio. A bit like when he was a kid and, regardless of the position on the pitch, he saw it quite well. So much so that the first to be amazed, in these long 56 goalless matches, were the Juventus youth sector coaches who had seen Miretti score in many different ways. Especially with ball-and-chain insertions and poisonous conclusions. But yesterday’s scratch, as an experienced striker, will certainly be remembered for a long time. Now the Piedmontese midfielder born in 2003, who landed in the Juventus world at 8 years old, can say that he has scored goals at all levels with Juventus. From chicks to Serie A.

And if it marks the median…

—

If for the club it is a source of pride, for Allegri it can become an additional weapon. Max needs goals from the midfielders. Rabiot, after 11 goals last season, is stuck in Udine’s defeat in the championship opener. But after Manuel Locatelli’s three-point shot against Milan and Cambiaso’s against Verona, here is Miretti’s goal. The more the blanket is tightened – Pogba suspended for doping, Fagioli disqualified for the betting case – the more Allegri discovers resources.

November 6 – 11:02

