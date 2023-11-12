Cagliari returned to pierce the Juventus goal which had been immaculate for 615 minutes and had never been breached on an inactive ball. But Bremer and Rugani give Allegri the fuel for the record which is not coming from the attackers

11 November 2023 (modified 12 November 2023 | 00:18) – MILAN

On the day when Juventus’ unbeaten goal fell after 615 minutes, the protagonist remained the defence. With the attackers on a prolonged break – Vlahovic fasting since September 16th, Chiesa from September 23rd and Kean starting for six games in a row despite not yet having scored in the season – for the fourth game in a row other departments are taking care of blowing wind in the sail of this Lady who has returned to savor the taste of primacy. And with Cagliari in particular, two of the three men in the rearguard thought about it. Have they already said that the best offense is defense? Widely. But it is the photograph with which we leave ourselves before the break.

GOAL SCORER

—

For Juve it is a record, in this case even a supra-national one: in the top 5 European leagues there is no other team that has scored five different defenders after three months of the season, according to what the Opta findings reveal which consider the role also Cambiaso. The protagonists of the evening are Bremer, already with his fifth goal since joining Juventus, three of which were assisted by Filip Kostic, and Rugani, who returned to celebrate for the first time after almost a thousand days (983), and when he scored he was wearing the shirt of that Cagliari who was pierced today.

RECEIVE

—

By the same criterion for which Juve celebrates their newfound leadership in the standings even though Inter have yet to play, the lost record of the least beaten defense in the championship must also be recorded because Dossena’s goal brings the number of goals conceded in Serie A to 7. championship compared to 6 for the Nerazzurri. But the draw risked by Dossena shortly afterwards should be more worrying, perhaps, than the goal conceded itself, because in its own way it was unprecedented: it was the first of the season on an inactive ball, early to turn on the alarm bell on a phase in which the Juventus has been the best in Serie A so far, the only one to have not yet conceded a goal from set pieces. Enough to continue to consider the defense the great certainty of this version of the Lady: on the day in which he lost his unbeaten record, he still finished with a positive balance due to the two goals scored.

