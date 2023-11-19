From the numbers 10 Del Piero and Dybala, to the senators Camoranesi and Trezeguet, to those who grew up in the black and white jersey since childhood and became a man like Marchisio. There are many who have stolen the show in the past in a match between Juve and Inter: the match of matches. It is generally the appointment for the most expected players due to their quality or specific weight on the squad (in 2018 Higuain did not disappoint expectations), or simply for the sense of belonging towards the club, which has always experienced this match with a particular involvement .