This is another strand of the investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office (later moved to Rome) into capital gains. A special federal commission will judge the prosecutors – starting from December 22nd. Also involved are Davide Lippi, Luca Ariatti, Vincenzo Morabito and Tullio Tinti

The effects of the Prisma investigation in Turin (which later passed to Rome for jurisdiction) – the one that led to the penalization of Juventus for capital gains – on sporting justice have not yet been exhausted. Eleven players’ agents will in fact go to trial for fictitious mandate contracts and fees for non-existent business. The federal commission that deals with prosecutors will judge them – starting from December 22nd. However, no investigation into Juventus, given that this area is part of the plea bargaining of the salary management area.

The agents’ case had been examined at length by the federal prosecutor’s office together with the aforementioned capital gains, the salary maneuvers and the “suspicious relationships” with some clubs. The eleven prosecutors who will be heard are Davide Lippi, Michele Fioravanti, Giuseppe Galli, Gabriele Giuffrida, Luca Ariatti, Vincenzo Morabito, Silvio Pagliari, Giorgio Parretti, Luca Puccinelli, Antonio Rebesco and Tullio Tinti.