In the big match of the sixth day of the women’s Serie A Giugliano, Haavi and Viens scored; Grosso’s Juventus goal

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

November 5 – Turin

Roma makes the direct clash at Juventus Women’s home their own. He shows that he has something more on an individual and team level: Biella’s 3-1 is the result of a match that had no history for the Bianconere, apart from a reaction that was more of nerves than substance in the last half hour. Spugna’s team thus attempts a new escape by breaking away from their direct rival: the Giallorossi attack is currently far superior to the entire Serie A, traveling almost twice as fast as the others. In the big match of the sixth day of the women’s Serie A Giugliano, Haavi and Viens scored; Grosso’s Juventus goal. The match was mainly affected by defensive errors.

ROME AHEAD

—

Montemurro recovers Peyraud Magnin and Garbino (who trained separately during the week) but has to do without Cafferata and Gunnarsdottir, plus Lenzini who stops during the warm-up (Nilden in his place). Bartoli and Senturini are out in Rome, but the quality is not lacking. After a good opportunity for Viens, hypnotized by the opposing goalkeeper at the moment of the conclusion, the Giallorossi came close to taking the lead with Giugliano: a direct free kick on the crossbar. It’s just the appetizer for the goal, which arrives a few minutes later, in the 27th minute: Haavi sprints down the right and tries a cross-shot that Boattin only manages to parry short, Giugliano this time collects and celebrates with the Dybala-mask. Girelli wastes the first reaction, like Bonansea a little later. Haavi tries again with a poisonous (oversized) long-range shot, while Beerensteyn on the opposite side misses the equalizer from close range.

RECOVERY

—

Roma doubled their lead at the start of the second half with Haavi, who made the ball his own by effectively putting high pressure on Cascarino (serious error in control) and beating Peyraud Magnin at the near post. Rather similar scenario to the 57th minute, on the opposite side: Giacinti steals the ball from Salvai and finds a corridor to serve on the left Viens who does the rest, aiming for the long post. Juve tries to reopen it immediately, with a goal from Grosso: in the circumstance the Giallorossi rearguard is not flawless. Montemurro thus strengthens the attack with the additions of Cantore and Nystrom, in an attempt to add greater physicality up front. The four-pronged Juventus team works and is more dangerous, yes, but they are unable to make a dent in Roma’s wall, which almost always appears to be in control. Rather, towards the end, it was Peyraud Magnin’s turn to close out on Haavi so as not to increase the deficit. Among the 1400 spectators present at the Pozzo Stadium in Biella (sold out) was also the new coach Soncin.

November 5 – 2.52pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED