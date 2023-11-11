In the second half Bremer and Rugani gave the Bianconeri the lead, while Dossena halved the deficit. Szczesny’s unbeaten run ends after 615′

Marco Guidi

November 11, 2023 (change at 9.14pm) – MILAN

A night as a leader. Juventus beat Cagliari 2-1, fly to the top of the table with 29 points and are now waiting for the response from Inter, temporarily stopped in the postponement with Frosinone. It’s the usual Juve 2023-24 version: he struggles to create and unlock against the small teams, except on an inactive ball, for long stretches he’s bored and makes purists turn up their noses, but… he wins. And he continues to win: five successes in a row. The only thing that spoiled the evening was the goal conceded by Szczesny after 615 minutes of unbeaten play against the Juventus goal. Knowing Max Allegri he may not have taken it very well, but perfection is not of this world. And after the break we will start again with Juve-Inter.

Without the suspended Rabiot and the injured Danilo, Alex Sandro and De Sciglio, Allegri lines up the victorious team against Fiorentina 10/11. Only change, Cambiaso on the wing with McKennie moving a little further away, from right midfielder. Kean-Chiesa again in front, with Vlahovic on the bench. Ranieri responds by launching Petagna from the 1st minute and a trio behind him made up of Jankto, Viola and Luvumbo. Juve’s start is one of the willing ones (three corners in 8′), but the first shots are from the Sardinians, with Zappa and Viola who miss the target from outside the area. At 18′ the first Juventus signal, with Chiesa aiming too high on a free kick. Cagliari closed the spaces well, conceded little as Ranieri had asked for on the eve of the game and pinched on the restart, earning a corner which Dossena headed badly from a favorable position. The difficulties in finding openings and measuring up the opponents led Allegri to also change the formation in the running, switching to a 4-man defense and a diamond-shaped midfield. The effect is to make Cagliari lose their distance. So in the 32nd minute an enlightening play by Chiesa puts Kean face to face with Scuffet, even if the National team’s center forward’s poor control gives the rossoblù goalkeeper the opportunity to stop everything. It is in fact the first opportunity constructed in the true sense of the word by Juve. Replied shortly afterwards with a high left foot from Cambiaso from 16 meters at the valuable invitation of Kean himself. While McKennie volleyed wide on Kostic’s cross in the 43rd minute. Not much to close a first half of the game that certainly won’t go down in history.

At half-time Ranieri replaces Petagna with Lapadula, while Juve starts with a throw-in and Chiesa immediately warms Scuffet’s hands from distance. First shot on target of the entire match in the 46th minute. Chiesa tries again shortly after: high, but not by much. However, Cagliari is now suffering. In the 55th minute Scuffet stops first Kostic and then Chiesa a stone’s throw from the goal. And in the end the Sardinian wall capitulates right on the hour mark: a free kick from the attacking midfield by Kostic, Dossena and Zappa misses Bremer who, all alone, even has time to aim for the opposite corner for the winning shot. In the 66th minute Allegri brought on Vlahovic and Iling Junior for Kean and Miretti, while Ranieri threw Oristanio into the fray for Viola. The rossoblù’s reaction to the disadvantage is practically nil. And in the 71st minute the 2-0 also arrived, again from a set piece: Kostic’s corner cut, Scuffet overtaken and Rugani at the second attempt, after hitting the crossbar, chested it into the net. The second goal would seem to mark the end of the match, but the rock-solid Juventus defense fell asleep for once and allowed Dossena from a corner to reopen the match: 2-1, with three goals out of three from dead-ball defenders. Juve conceded a goal again after 615 minutes of unbeaten play. But above all he is scared, so much so that in the 82nd minute Dossena hits the post with his head, sending shivers through the Stadium. Allegri grants Nicolussi Caviglia his seasonal debut, Ranieri also tries with the amulet Pavoletti, the man who scored goals in added time. But this time the magic doesn’t work. And despite some unexpected problems, Juve took the three points and the top spot.

