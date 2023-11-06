Solid and ruthless Bianconeri in Florence, like Inter in Bergamo. But Allegri is far from Inzaghi’s game. And Church thus becomes sad

Inter aren’t running away. Juve holds them to two points. To the Nerazzurri’s significant victory on a still unclimbed pitch, the Bianconeri responded by beating an equally difficult opponent, Fiorentina, on their home soil. Juve responded in kind, one might say. With a type of match, in many respects, similar to that of Inter in Bergamo. Both conceded a lot of the ball, suffering minimally; both scored with their first shot on goal, taking advantage of others’ mistakes (Musso, Parisi) and then protected the lead with excellent defensive performances; both conceded only 6 goals. But the analogy stops here, because Inter, although less dominant than usual, still played, scored a second goal, came close to others, illuminated by their stars (Calha, Lautaro). Juve, perfect in their defensive organisation, completely gave up on playing.