Alessandro Grandesso

November 16 – 4.32pm – Paris

For Jean-Pierre Papin, former Ballon d’Or winner, former AC Milan striker, who also played for Marseille and Bayern Munich, Italian and French football live on osmosis and mutual exchanges. It can also be understood in the characteristics of Marcus Thuram, Inter striker, and Adrien Rabiot, Juventus midfielder, who in a few days will compete as opponents for the Serie A scudetto, with the Italian derby. Two talents who have brought their skills to their respective teams, also deriving maximum benefit from them given that they now hang out with each other as leaders also in the French national team with which they are aiming for the European Championship.

“In general – explains Papin, on the sidelines of the event celebrating 50 years of French training, in Clairefontaine, the Coverciano beyond the Alps – over time our football has brought very good players to you. Because one of the peculiarities of our training is precisely that of focusing on the quality of talents. So when one of your clubs comes to take one of our players, it already knows that in practice these are players who are almost ready to directly integrate Serie A.”

In Serie A there are many Frenchmen, and there is a large community of French Serie A players who are then called up to the national team by coach Didier Deschamps. Among these, for example, there is Marcus Thuram: what is he improving at Inter and vice versa?

“At Inter, Thuram is becoming a real number 9, which he wasn’t before. I know this because we often talk together. I gave him two or three things to do, these are things that remain between me and him. The important thing, however, is that he has already put them into practice. In my opinion, however, Marcus still has plenty of room for growth. In one or two years, also thanks to his career at Inter, he will become an excellent number nine, a true top striker.”

On the other hand, for the Italian derby, there will be Adrien Rabiot, now among the captains and leaders of Juventus.

“Adrien brought to Juve his seriousness in work and spirit of sacrifice, which are some of the peculiar elements of French training: application, seriousness, sacrifice, all criteria without which otherwise nothing can be achieved in football. This is also why I’m not surprised by his level. But he also owes it to the fact that Massimiliano Allegri is back which allows him to express his football at his best. So I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Juventus finished in the top three at the end of the championship.”

And in the meantime, who will win the Italian derby?

“As a former Rossoneri player I prefer to say that Milan wins”.

