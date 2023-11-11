The official Juventus website has published a note on the nomination of MVP for Moise Kean, striker of the Old Lady.

The official website of Juventusposted a note about October’s MVP. Here is the press release: “The month of November began with the victory over Fiorentina signed by Miretti, giving continuity to the results of October, where there were three victories and a draw, without ever conceding a goal.

Who was, for the fans, the best player of the last month? October’s MVP of the Month Powered by EA Sports FC voted by fans on Juventus.com is Moise Kean! The striker, born in 2000, will be rewarded by a Juventus Member before the kick-off of Juventus-Cagliari, scheduled for Saturday 11 November at 6pm at the Allianz Stadium.

Always a starter in the October matches, Moise offered convincing performances against Atalanta, Torino, Milan and Hellas Verona, also convincing the fans. And the award is recognition of this.”

November 10 – 6.36pm

