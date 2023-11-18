Over 1800 people applied to win the two coupons made available by the fan token platform

Take Juventus and Inter and put them face to face, do it with a ranking that sees them at the top separated by just two points and also do it with a two-week approach without Serie A to increase the anticipation for the big match in Turin . With the exception of the national team, in Italian football the only talk is about the match on Sunday 26 November between Massimiliano Allegri’s team and Simone Inzaghi’s. The fans can’t wait, the insiders can’t wait, the fan token holders can’t wait.

THE EXPEDITION OF (MORE THAN) THOUSAND

—

This is not a typo, but a fact. In fact, since the digital token platform published a surprise tweet, the community talked about nothing else for several hours. Specifically, Socios is giving away two free tickets for Juventus-Inter, moreover in the dedicated Skybox with all the benefits that come with it: buffet dinner, dedicated waiter, seats with screen and big screen in the box room. To apply, it was sufficient to follow the Italian page of the platform and share the announcement, steps completed with hope by over 1800 fans. Waiting for a benevolent draw and a positive match for your favorite team…