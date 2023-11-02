We didn’t like the controversial exit at the time of the substitution against Hellas, but the clarification between the Italian and the manager smoothed over the situation, without consequences

Giovanni Albanese

November 1st – MILAN

Significant face-to-face meeting between Moise Kean and Cristiano Giuntoli, in a summit also attended by Marco Landucci, Max Allegri’s deputy. Almost a pact for Juve: everyone supports the attacker in this moment of form and of little luck due to the many goals annulled recently, but last Saturday’s controversial exit from the field towards the coach – during the substitution in the match against Hellas Verona – didn’t like it: and they were told this. A healthy, meaningful comparison: useful to clarify that avoidable reaction.

COMPARISON

—

After the two disallowed goals, Kean appeared quite nervous. So much so that he received a yellow card for a rude gesture towards the referee. Hence Allegri’s decision to remove him from the pitch immediately afterwards: the entire stadium audience standing to applaud his performance, but still a gesture of disappointment from the player. With those “why?” towards the bench and going straight to the changing rooms (only to then return, convinced by Pinsoglio) he risked overshadowing his performance: among the best up to that point in the match. Juve strongly believes in the player, the coach – as Landucci reiterated to him – wants to focus on him, but full respect for the technical choices is also needed from the person directly involved.

PACT FOR JUVE

—

Moise Kean is experiencing excellent form. Between the derby and Verona he had three goals disallowed: he is the only Juve striker who officially hasn’t scored a goal yet this year. But he has grown a lot compared to the past and now appears decidedly more mature. Allegri launched him at a very young age: he was the first born in 2000 to debut in Serie A, before having a series of experiences traveling around Italy and abroad. The player’s desire to find the coach who launched him and the coach himself who always believed in the potential of the boy, who also grew up in the club since the age of 9, had an impact on his return to Juve. Sometimes Kean received some disciplinary action, not this time: a mature confrontation with Giuntoli and Landucci was enough.

November 1, 2023 (changed November 1, 2023 | 12:30)

