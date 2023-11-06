Marchisio on social media congratulated Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti for his first goal in Serie A

“I’ve been waiting for this goal for a long time. I looked for it and it finally arrived, but the important thing was the victory. I hope that others will come now, I’m looking for continuity. Marchisio wrote to me several times to encourage me to score. He was very close to me.” These are Fabio’s words Miretti at the end of the match against Fiorentina.

The Italian midfielder found his first goal in Serie A and gave the three points to Juve. The hope is that he can now score many more.

The same Marchisio on social media he wasted no time in encouraging the young Juventus midfielder: “This first goal had to come. Well done Miretti“.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 08:37)

