We need to think ahead about extending the agreement with the attacker, who at the end of the season would only have one year left to expire, with all the risks that would derive from it. His technical characteristics are essential for a club that wants to return to Europe

And so, in addition to being busy on the pitch, Juve is trying to achieve its objectives off the field too. Discussing contract renewals to give continuity to the work of Allegri and the team. Among the main topics is the extension of the agreement with Chiesa. And so, in addition to being busy on the pitch, Juve is trying to achieve its objectives off the pitch as well. Discussing contract renewals to give continuity to the work of Allegri and the team. Among the main topics is the extension of the agreement with Chiesa, which at the end of the season would be only one year away from expiring, with all the risks that would derive from it. It’s right to play early, because the footballer is one of those who represents the present and the future, perhaps the brightest talent of his generation. Stopped by an injury that affected his performance for over a year, he however returned to representing a nightmare for opposing defenses, with his proverbial accelerations. There is still room for improvement, because time always plays in your favor when there are major injuries, but there is no doubt that we are faced with one of those elements that can shift the objectives of a group. It is therefore right to start from here. But then wondering how to make the most of his talent. Because perhaps it is exaggerated and extreme to say that we need to build a team tailored to Chiesa, even if if you think about it it certainly wouldn’t be wrong, but his characteristics must certainly be made the most of to make him perform at the top. So, it is clear that he needs a team that is looking for him more and more assiduously, not only by enhancing his skills as a counterattacker. Chiesa has the strength, the power, the acceleration, to wear out his direct opponent, forcing him to continually recover.