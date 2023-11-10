The Juventus coach on the eve of the match against the Sardinians: “Important to close the positive cycle before the break and for the ranking: tomorrow’s points are needed to maintain the gap on fifth. Weah and Alex Sandro return after the break, I don’t think Danilo “

Filippo Cornacchia

10 November 2023 (change at 2.55pm) – Turin

There is Cagliari between Juventus and the Italian derby. Tomorrow the Sardinians arrive at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri have a double opportunity: to get back into the lead for one night (while waiting for Inter, who host Frosinone on Sunday) and above all to put themselves in a position to take advantage of the challenge against Inter after the break (26 November) to attempt the actual overtaking. “We don’t think about Inter – underlines Massimiliano Allegri in the conference on the day before – because there is the break. The important match is not the one scheduled in a fortnight, but the one tomorrow: otherwise we will throw away everything we have done. The truth The danger, and I told the boys, is to have a drop in tension or energy tomorrow. Respect and humility will be needed against Cagliari, who I know well and to whom I have extraordinary memories both as a coach and as a player. I have changed since then at that time, every year is different from the other: in 19 years of career nothing is always the same…”.

watch out for ranieri

—

Allegri is trying to keep Juventus tuned only to Cagliari. “It’s an important match to close the cycle well, with all victories – continues the coach from Livorno -. We need points to move up to fifth in the standings. Ranieri doesn’t give you advantages, the team is confident and has physicality up front with Petagna and Pavoletti. Patience will be needed, we will need to play a game of technique and team unity. The mistake that is around the corner is that of wanting to overdo it. Instead we just have to do it and bring home the three points. So far the group has been extraordinary, but we are only at the beginning: we have to keep a low profile to remain a solid group. The strength of this team are those who, despite finding less space, are keeping the intensity high in training.”

THE ABSTINENCE OF VLAHOVIC & C.

—

“Vlahovic and Chiesa again as starters? Everyone is fine up front – he adds -. In Florence, those who started from the beginning and those who took over made an excellent contribution. We need to continue like this, putting personal goals aside in favor of team goals. In goal it’s up to Szczesny, without Cups it will be a slightly more difficult year for Perin, who is a great goalkeeper and unfortunately will have to play a little less. This is also why we all have to do our utmost to return to the Champions League. I’m happy that the Italian teams are doing well in the Cups, we want to go back too. The Champions League is a stimulus and an important showcase for everyone. Gatti will still be there in defense, we can’t make any calculations in view of Inter. I still have to evaluate who will play in Rabiot’s place. Or whether to change the game system.”

FROM LOCATELLI TO… DEL PIERO

—

Without captain Danilo, still in the pits, and with the two deputies absent (Alex Sandro is injured, Rabiot disqualified), for tomorrow Allegri will focus on Locatelli. “Manuel will wear the armband – underlines Allegri – fresh from his renewal: it will be a nice prize”. From the captain of the present to the one of the past, Alessandro Del Piero. “Ibra returns to Milan. What if Del Piero returned to Juventus again? These are decisions that belong to the club, the CEO and the sporting director, not to me.” Closure on the transfer market and injuries. “We haven’t talked about the market with the company yet, we’ll see… The future is unknown. After the break, Alex Sandro and Weah will return, Danilo only afterwards… Let’s take one step at a time, if he were to return for Inter all the better.”

