Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, after the victory against Cagliari, achieved another success, but in horse racing.

For Massimiliano Allegriit’s certainly a great time. The technician of Juventusis climbing up the table, and with five consecutive victories, waiting for Inter, is at the top of the Serie A table.

The joys for the coach of the Old Lady, however, do not end here, given that in his other passion, horse racing, Allegri triumphed. Indeed, Fly by Flyin the Campanelle racecourse, with the Alma Racing company, won, ridden by Mario Sanna, winning the De Felice prize, as reported by Sportface.

The coach’s horse took the victory ahead of Grand Profit and Mexicoconfirming the quality of Allegri’s team, no stranger to successes.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 12 – 7.03pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED